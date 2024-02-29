Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Drops By 66.7%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RPGRY opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. REA Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Get REA Group alerts:

REA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.