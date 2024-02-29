Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00 to $3.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

