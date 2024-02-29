MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 61.2% in February

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CXH opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.