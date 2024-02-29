MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 61.2% in February

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE CXH opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.74.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
