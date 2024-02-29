New Mountain Finance Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Mountain Finance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NMFC stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 156,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

