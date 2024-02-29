Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Dino Polska Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $62.80.
Dino Polska Company Profile
