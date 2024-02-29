Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.37. Nevro has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 19,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

