ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $7.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. UBS Group lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ChargePoint by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.