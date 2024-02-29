The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 206,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

