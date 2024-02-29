Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $15.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ALLO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

