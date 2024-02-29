Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,122 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

