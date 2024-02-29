Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

