Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $47,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

