Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

