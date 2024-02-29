Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $36,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.9 %

CDAY stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.