Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 54.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 854,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

