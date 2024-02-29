Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

NYSE:U opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $235,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,859.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,044 shares of company stock worth $14,246,950. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

