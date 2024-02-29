Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Graham worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Graham stock opened at $701.63 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $749.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $706.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

