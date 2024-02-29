VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Trading Up 0.4 %

VZIO opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after buying an additional 141,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VIZIO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,300,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in VIZIO by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 109,249 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.