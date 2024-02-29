VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
VZIO opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.
In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
