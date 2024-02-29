Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Koppers Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of KOP opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,291 shares of company stock worth $2,758,779. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Koppers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

