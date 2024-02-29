Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.55 and last traded at $100.97. Approximately 2,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 36,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a PE ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.36 million. Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Transcat by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

