Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFPM. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TFPM opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 412,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $21,512,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

