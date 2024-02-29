iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 77,402 shares.The stock last traded at $123.32 and had previously closed at $123.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

