Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 6.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.48. 898,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,931,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.74 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $688,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $518,000. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 1,640,179 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,694,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,122,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

