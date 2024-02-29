Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 2.4%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 34,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 390,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

