Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,166,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,572% from the average daily volume of 69,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Western Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$57.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.51.
About Western Resources
Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.
