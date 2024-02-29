Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,517,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,906,714 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 8.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.