Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $61.47.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
