FY2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Decreased by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE JCI opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

