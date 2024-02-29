Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,244,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

