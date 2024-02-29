JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.15.

JSB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JFWV opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. JSB Financial has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

JSB Financial Company Profile

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

