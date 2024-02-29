Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlton Investments Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.