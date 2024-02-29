NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NC opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.87. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NACCO Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.