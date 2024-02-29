NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NACCO Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NC opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.87. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
