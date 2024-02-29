Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $40.04

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $39.13. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 65,225 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

