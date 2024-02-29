Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $771.92

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $771.92, but opened at $754.90. Eli Lilly and Company shares last traded at $763.49, with a volume of 676,957 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $666.05 and its 200 day moving average is $607.00. The company has a market capitalization of $719.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

