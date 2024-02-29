United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 8.3 %

PRKS opened at $52.87 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.82.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

