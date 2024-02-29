ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-5% to $7.44-7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ODP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

ODP Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. ODP has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ODP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ODP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ODP by 875.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

