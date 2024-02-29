Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSE:ACU opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. Acme United has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acme United by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

