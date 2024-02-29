Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,873.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $106,571.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $193,348.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,873.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,976,000 after buying an additional 87,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,677,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,168,000 after buying an additional 260,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after buying an additional 1,804,718 shares during the period.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

