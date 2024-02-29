Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KURA opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

