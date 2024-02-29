McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

MUX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in McEwen Mining by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

