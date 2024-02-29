Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.24-3.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.53-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.240-3.320 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE:DCI opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

