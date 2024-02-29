Cibus (CBUS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Cibus has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.
In other news, CEO Rory B. Riggs acquired 517,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,470,992.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,165,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
