LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

