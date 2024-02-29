Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Announces None Dividend of $0.34

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

RYAN stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

