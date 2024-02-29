Dynacor Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNG opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Featured Stories

