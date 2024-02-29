Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.
Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.3 %
DY stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $127.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
