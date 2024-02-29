FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.51. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1,583,050 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after acquiring an additional 328,042 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

