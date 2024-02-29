MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.62. MDB Capital shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MDB Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MDB Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MDB Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

