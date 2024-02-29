Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down to $46.08

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.08, but opened at $44.08. Employers shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 12,924 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Employers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

