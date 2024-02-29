Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.13. Lavoro shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 16 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LVRO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
